Clicks21
Award winning photographer, punk-rocker, gives up everything to become a Catholic priest
Canon Don Elvir Tabaković was a world-renown photographer who travelled the world all before the age of 25. Then, he gave it up to follow Christ. Watch to learn his powerful story! Q.: www.youtube…More
Canon Don Elvir Tabaković was a world-renown photographer who travelled the world all before the age of 25. Then, he gave it up to follow Christ. Watch to learn his powerful story!
Q.: www.youtube.com/watch
Q.: www.youtube.com/watch
Wounderful testimony!