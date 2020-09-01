Gloom and Doom Francis: "We Are Running Out of Time"

“Climate restoration” and combatting a “climate emergency” are for Francis of utmost importance, he writes in a September 1 message for a World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.Francis is full of gloom and doom, “We are running out of time” and “Creation is groaning.” He wants to “listen to the land” to hear “the voice of creation,”“We need to do everything in our capacity to limit global average temperature rise under the threshold of 1.5°C enshrined in the Paris Climate Agreement, for going beyond that will prove catastrophic.”Francis further considers the coronavirus as “a wake-up call in the face of our rampant greed and consumption.” Francis knows nothing about climate science or the coronavirus but seems to be bored with proclaiming Christ.