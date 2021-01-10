Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
66
DefendTruth
1 hour ago
E. Michael Jones explains what was going on at the Capitol. For him it was a complete set up to disturb the proceedings so the truth of the election would not get out. It didn't benefit Trump.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up