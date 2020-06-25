Clicks48
BANNED! E. Michael Jones Books Removed
All of Dr. Jones' books are available at: www.FidelityPress.org Subscribe to Culture Wars magazine: culturewars.com/subscribe Follow Dr. Jones on Twitter: twitter.com/emichaeljones1 How Evolution…More
All of Dr. Jones' books are available at: www.FidelityPress.org Subscribe to Culture Wars magazine: culturewars.com/subscribe Follow Dr. Jones on Twitter: twitter.com/emichaeljones1 How Evolution Produced the New Atheism (Video Mentioned by Fanatical Athiest): youtu.be/2BZ2cMnDriU #CultureWars #CENSORSHIP #FreeSpeech
Who banned the books of Dr. Jones?