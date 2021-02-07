“ The Worst Person in America Is a Catholic Bishop” The journalist and author John Zmirak decided on AmericanGreatness.com to launch a contest for the “Worst Person in America.” He anticipates that … More

The journalist and author John Zmirak decided on AmericanGreatness.com to launch a contest for the “Worst Person in America.” He anticipates that competition will be fierce and quotes the old saying that "corruption of the best becomes teh worst." Therefore, only Catholic bishops qualify because one can rightly expect the best from Christ’s apostles, the bishops.



Gray and Small Men



Zmirak admits that there are a few good US bishops. Quote, “Few enough that I could have them all over for dinner and there would still be room for the two televangelists James Robison and Franklin Graham.” He calls the vast majority of American bishops gray and small men who seemed “bland and harmless” to Cardinal McCarrick, the bishop-maker in the U.S. Church for decades. For Zmirak, too many bishops have greeted the rise to power of abortion fanatic Biden with the same giddy glee as a gaggle of drag queens getting a surprise visit from Judy Garland.



The First Candidate



For Zmirak it has been difficult to pick the most “exceptional bishops.” At the end, he was able to narrow the candidates down to three. His first candidate is Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory, a longtime promoter of homosex groups. He played a key role in covering up for Cardinal McCarrick. He used Atlanta Catholics’ tithes to build a multimillion-dollar palace, then had to shamefacedly sell it. He spent most of Trump’s pro-life presidency trying to destroy him. He offered Communion to Biden. Zmirak concludes, “Pontius Pilate never met a Sadducee so eager to collaborate.”



The Second Candidate



Zmirak’s second candidate is Chicago Cardinal Blaise Cupich who said that Planned Parenthood selling baby parts was no worse than Trump deporting illegal immigrants. Cupich lambasted the US Bishops for having mentioned some of Biden’s wicked positions, including abortion. He took to Twitter to call out this blasphemy. Would Cupich ever have criticized Biden as harshly as he is criticizing the US Bishops’ Conference, Zmirak asks. His answer, “To ask this question is to laugh at the question.”



The Third Candidate



Zmirak’s personal favourite is Lexington Bishop John Stowe who denounced Nick Sandmann and other pro-life Covington teens based on 30 seconds of doctored footage, and then refused to apologise. Quote, “That’s a special kind of shepherd, one who learned to howl with the wolves.” Instead Stowe apologised to homosex activists on 2020 Corpus Christi Sunday. His statement started with “I am happy to greet you during this Pride month.” Zmirak exclaims, “I’m pulling for Stowe to snag the title of America’s Worst at that very special night in Vegas.”