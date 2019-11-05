Bishop Schneider on the Amazon Synod, the Church, and keeping the faith

November 4, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Athanasius Schneider, the auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, has granted LifeSiteNews a lengthy video interview about the Amazon Synod and the state of … More

November 4, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Athanasius Schneider, the auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, has granted LifeSiteNews a lengthy video interview about the Amazon Synod and the state of the Catholic Church. Bishop Schneider is one of the most outspoken defenders of Catholic orthodoxy in the world. It was Bishop Schneider who, along with Cardinal Raymond Burke and other prelates, issued in June 2019 the “Declaration of Truths” to correct the rampant “doctrinal confusion” in the Church. Bishop Schneider has been at the forefront of defending the Catholic faith amidst the accelerating crisis in the Church during which bishops, cardinals, and even the Pope have either openly flouted or at least muddied Catholic teaching on a host of moral issues.