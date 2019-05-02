Clicks138

Politician versus Bishop

DefendTruth
1
Clay Higgins "One of the most famous walls in history is the wall around the Vatican." Bishop Seitz: "the Vatican also has arms embracing and opening to the world" Higgins: "As we do. We have 328 …More
Clay Higgins "One of the most famous walls in history is the wall around the Vatican."
Bishop Seitz: "the Vatican also has arms embracing and opening to the world" Higgins: "As we do. We have 328 ports of legal entry into the United States of America"
