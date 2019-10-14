ST JOHN HENRY NEWMAN: Pray for Our Church in Crisis

From high atop the colonnades of St. Peter's in Rome, Michael Matt offers commentary on John Henry Newman's canonization which took place today (October 13, 2019) in the Vatican. Bittersweet? Of … More

#UniteTheClans #ToHellWithVaticanII #AmazonSynod From high atop the colonnades of St. Peter's in Rome, Michael Matt offers commentary on John Henry Newman's canonization which took place today (October 13, 2019) in the Vatican. Bittersweet? Of course! The process of canonization has lost a great deal of credibility over the past thirty years, as the Vatican has streamlined it and even politicized it in an apparent attempt to canonize the Revolution of Vatican II itself. John Henry Newman was a great man who wouldn't have recognized anything going on here at the Amazon Synod as Catholic. Go figure. Nevertheless, the ceremony today was dignified, included lots of Latin and plenty of beautiful and traditional Catholic sacred music. This video also includes magnificent video clips of the Vatican which the RTV team shot from the colonnades during the ceremony. As confusion reigns supreme in Rome, let's take a moment ask John Henry Newman to pray for us and for our Church in crisis and under siege. Support Remnant TV in Rome: If you're enjoying these daily updates from Rome, please consider a little donation to help get the RTV crew back home to their families next week, after having decided to extend their stay here to cover the first half of the Synod. DONATE HERE: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home