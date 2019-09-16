Disintegrating Church: Germans Tell Vatican Off Few people know that the rich German bishops are organizing their own Amazon Synod which they call “Synodaler Weg” – “Synodal Way.” Its goal is to … More

Disintegrating Church: Germans Tell Vatican Off



Few people know that the rich German bishops are organizing their own Amazon Synod which they call “Synodaler Weg” – “Synodal Way.” Its goal is to push for so-called reforms. However, days ago, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the head of the Congregation for Bishops, timidly wrote to the Germans telling them that their “Synodal Way” was dealing with matters that were not up for discussion in a particular Church, but touched matters that regarded the universal Church. However, the German bishops were all but amused by Ouellet’s letter.



Angry Response



Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the President of the German Bishops’ Conference, sent an angry letter to his alleged confrere Cardinal Ouellet. In this letter, Marx told him that he should have talked to the Germans before sending them a letter. In order to maximise the damage, Marx leaked the letter to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a leading German oligarch newspaper. It is no mystery that the Germany bishops are more loyal to the oligarchs than to the Church of Christ.



Primitive Argument



Marx’s argument is very primitive. He tells Ouellet that the “Synodal Way” does not have a canonical form and therefore cannot be judged by Canon Law. This is an old trick which has been used many times before. In order to dodge their obligations under Church law, the bishops put up parallel structures like “Synodal ways” which do not exist in the Church. This way, they believe that they can refuse any legal accountability for what they are doing. In other words: The new method of running the Church must be called “anarchy”.



The Hidden Factor



Marx takes as a pretext for his de facto Synod, the hyped-up homosexual abuses which according to him have produced – quote - “a massive credibility crisis of the Church” – as if the Church had not lost its “credibility” – with whom? - a long time before that. Marx pontificates that – quote – unnamed “scientists” had expressed the suspicion that there are allegedly systemic, negative factors of influence in the Church which favour such abuse. However, the only reason why abuses happen is because Catholic morals are not only not observed, but even ridiculed by Modernist bishops like Marx.



Lost Credibility



Germany is not a country where the abuse hype made big waves. And still, the credibility of the German Church is at a low point. The reason for this is that the alleged reforms of Pope Francis were introduced in Germany decades ago. Last year, over 200,000 nominal faithful left the German Church, 30% more than a year before. Germany is a deeply secularized country, and one of the most secularized and ungodly parts of society is the Catholic Church.