Transcendental Meditation

I was a Catholic teacher of Transcendental Meditiation. I did a teacher's training course in Thailand and practised the TM Sidhi Advanced program.

Transcendenal Meditation(TM) takes you on to levels which are not Catholic. It also opens you to different entities. One of the mantras is associated with Satanism.This is confirmed in research conducted on Freemasonry by Fr.Paolo Siano F.I , of the Fransciscans of the Immaculate.

St.Teresa of Avila said that in contemplation do not lose the image …