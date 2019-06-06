"I'm a traditionalist" - Cardinal Janis Pujats

"I'm a traditionalist and I informed the Pope of this in a letter I sent to him through the Nunciature," Latvian Cardinal Janis Pujats told Polonia Christiana on 4 June. Pujats added that the discipl… More

"I'm a traditionalist and I informed the Pope of this in a letter I sent to him through the Nunciature," Latvian Cardinal Janis Pujats told Polonia Christiana on 4 June. Pujats added that the discipline of the sacraments should be observed in the Church, especially regarding the Sacrament of Matrimony. He pointed out that the Church must not imitate the sins of the world and, for example, bless homosexual couples. Pujats also explained that sexual atheism is more dangerous than Communist atheism.



Pujats criticized that in many churches very few stand in line for confession, but all go to communion. Quote: "I never allowed that in my church." The communion queues introduced after the Council produce a group pressure so that the people feel obliged to go to communion in order not to stand out, the Cardinal explains. Pujats warned that the priests will be held responsible before God for this abuse.



Pujats is critical of the transition from Latin to the national languages because many things have been lost in the process. Many teachings regarding the liturgy, dogmatics or morality were formulated very precisely in Latin over the centuries. These pearls were only translated to a limited extent. After the Council, the professors in the seminars did not take these things very serious and their seminarians cared even less about them.



The Cardinal explained that discipline and order have to prevail in a seminary. The environment in the seminary must be different from that in the world. Otherwise, the candidates for the priesthood enter the seminary as laymen and also leave it as such. Pujats wishes a monastic discipline in the seminary where the best spiritual fathers are educated. Future priests should be holy. Only then we will see positive effects.