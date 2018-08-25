Cardinal Makes False Distinctions to Justify Mortal Sin

Perugia Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the president of the Italian bishops and an uncritical follower of Pope Francis, used a talk about Amoris Laetitia at the pro-gay World Meeting of Families (August 24) to promote mortal sin.Bassetti came up with the idea to distinguish between "good mortal sin" which he called "irregularity", and "bad mortal sin" saying that "not every irregularity is a mortal sin”.According to CruxNow.com, Bassetti went on claiming that what he called "irregularity" did apparently "not exist in the past” as if fornication was something new.Bassetti denied that “every disorderly act” against chastity is a mortal sin using the argument that “if we consider everything to be a mortal sin, then we exclude any form of integration.”The question arises what kind of "integration" besides confession Bassetti has in mind.