Francis Mails Picture to His Anti-Catholic Friend Leonardo Boff

Leonardo Boff, 80, a paleo-Marxist "theologian" and former Franciscan priest, corresponds regularly with Pope Francis.

Boff wrote on Twitter (August 5), that Francis recently mailed him a photo of a February 1972 meeting in San Miguel, Argentina, where both, Bergoglio and Boff, were present (see picture).

Boff left the priesthood in 1992 and has cohabited since with a woman. In 1987, after a trip to the Soviet Union, he concluded that Communist countries offered "better conditions for a truly Christian life" than capitalist ones.

In December 2016, Boff stated that Francis “is one of us.”

