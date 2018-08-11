Language
Francis’ Proxy Does "Not Celebrate" the Rejection of Abortion in Argentinia

Argentina’s Senate rejected on August 8 a bill to legalise abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández of La Plata, Argentina, said on Twitter that he "does not celebrate" the ‘no’ to abortion, because "I believe that neither legislators nor society in general can go to sleep peacefully”.

What worries Fernández are “unwanted pregnancies” [= pro-abortion terminology].

Fernández is a proxy of Pope Francis who became an object of ridicule for his book on the "art of kissing".

Picture: Víctor Manuel Fernánde
mareksitar
Outrageous and disgusting. Unless his account was hacked, this is a misuse of the office as of a bishop to teach the truth. Fornicators might not sleep well... and that would be right.
