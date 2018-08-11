Clicks169
Francis’ Proxy Does "Not Celebrate" the Rejection of Abortion in Argentinia
Argentina’s Senate rejected on August 8 a bill to legalise abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.
Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández of La Plata, Argentina, said on Twitter that he "does not celebrate" the ‘no’ to abortion, because "I believe that neither legislators nor society in general can go to sleep peacefully”.
What worries Fernández are “unwanted pregnancies” [= pro-abortion terminology].
Fernández is a proxy of Pope Francis who became an object of ridicule for his book on the "art of kissing".
Picture: Víctor Manuel Fernánde, © Universidad Católica Argentina, CC BY-SA, #newsSsagmlyzta
