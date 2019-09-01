His Church: Francis Announces Creation Of Thirteen Extremist Cardinals – Who Are They?

At the September 1 Angelus, Francis announced the creation of thirteen new cardinals on October 5. Symbolically, the Angelus started late because Francis was trapped in an elevator for 25 minutes and needed to be liberated by firefighters.
Ten of the new Cardinals are younger than 80. Francis has now named 53% of the body that will elect his successor.
The ten new cardinals belong to the group of pro-mass-immigration and pro-gay advocates.
1. Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, 67, the President of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious dialogue and father of the heretical Abu Dhabi Declaration.
2. José Tolentino Medonça, 53, the Vatican's Archivist and Librarian who was accused of being homosexual.
3. Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, 69, Archbishop of Jakarta, Indonesia, where the number of Catholics is below 3%.
4. Juan de la Caridad García Rodríguez, 71, Archbishop of Havana, who refused to implement Summorum Pontificum.
5. Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, 59, Kinshasa Archbishop, a prelate close to the rich German bishops.
6. Jean-Claude Höllerich, SJ, 61, Luxembourg Archbishop, a very political pro-EU prelate who once attacked Steve Bannon calling him a “priest” of populism.
7. Alvaro Ramazzini Imeri, 72, Huehuetenamgo Bishop, Guatemala, a partisan of Liberation Theology, environmentalism and empowering indigenous communities.
8. Matteo Zuppi, 63, Bologna Archbishop, who authored the foreword for the Italian translation of "Building a Bridge" by the gay activist James Martin.
9. Cristóbal López Romero, 67, Rabat Archbishop, Morocco, where the Catholic population is below 1%.
10. Michael Czerny, SJ, 73, a Canadian/Czech Vatican Undersecretary for Migrants.
The three new cardinals over 80 are:
1. Archbishop Michael Fitzgerald, an anti-Catholic prelate who was removed as the head of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue by Benedict XVI in 2006 and sent as nuncio to Egypt.
2. Sigitas Tamkevicius, SJ, former Kaunas Archbishop who spent several years in a Soviet Communist Gulag.
3. Eugenio Dal Corso, former Bishop of Benguela, Angola.
While conservative John Paul II and Benedict XVI chose mostly liberal candidates with few Catholic exceptions, Francis only names radical-liberal partisans how harbor extremist views aligned with the oligarch media.
