Columbian Academic Calls Pope Francis A "False Prophet"

The Columbian academic José Galat Noumer, 88, a former president of La Gran Colombia University in Bogotà and owner of the family- and Church-oriented television station Teleamiga, said that Pope Francis is the "false prophet of which the Bible speaks" who "teaches heresies" that go against the word of God and "paves the way for the antichrist."Talking to Blu Radio, Galat assured that Benedict XVI is the real Pope, not Francis, who "was elected by a mafia of cardinals who afterwards confessed it loquaciously". He added that Francis is "false and harmful."Galat pointed out that there is a "great ignorance" on the part of the Catholics and of a Church, which supports the "foolishness" of Francis.The Columbian Episcopal Conference issued a statement urging priests to withdraw their support for the Teleamiga because of Galat's criticisms of Francis. Galat authored 22 books and is a lifelong Catholic activist.