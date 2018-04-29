Vatican Financial Reform Subjected to "Total Reversal"

An anonymous expert told Edward Pentin (April 27) that the so called reform of the Vatican finances is a failure.According to him, Dozens of cases of financial crimes were uncovered in the early years of Francis’ pontificate, but not prosecuted.The Office of the “Promoter of Justice” selects only very few cases to process ignoring all the rest.The source adds, “Although no one wants to admit it, effectively we are witnessing the total reversal of the reforms process of five years ago.”