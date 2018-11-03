Now Italian Church Is Drowning in Immorality

Five years into Francis’ pontificate, a tsunami of perversion is hitting the Italian Church. The most recent example: a gay propaganda event on November 18 for which Bishop Antonio Napolioni of Cremona is responsible.It takes place at the monumental Our Lady of Fonte di Caravaggio church, the most important Marian shrine in northern Italy, and is called a “dialogue” between local dioceses and “LGBT Catholics”. The leaflet shows homosexuals holding hands.But Napolioni has his faithful against him: over 300 signed a letter pointing out that there cannot be any pastoral collaboration with homosexual groups that does not express that “homosexual activity is immoral”.