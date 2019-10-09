Infanticide: Amazon Cardinal Embarrasses Audience with His Ignorance

A journalist objected at the October 8 Amazon Synod’s press conference that at least twenty Amazon peoples kill children in case they are handicapped, yet the Synod presents the Amazonian tribes as "innocent" and "pure."A clueless Huancayo Cardinal Pedro Barreto, 75, Peru, embarrassed the audience by answering to these horrendous facts that “not everything is perfect” among natives.He went on saying that he had “never heard” of the issue and that such an accusation “cannot be stated so easily as it points to a situation of savagery.”Barreto is one of three president-delegates to the Synod, and the vice-president of the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (REPAM).The indigenous activist Victoria Lucia Tauli-Corpuz who was part of the five-member press conference panel and was introduced as "UN Special Rapporteur on indigenous peoples" confirmed the existence of these infanticides.“Indeed they have practices which are not coherent with international human rights standards. I do not agree that infanticides should be practiced,” she further embarrassed Barreto.