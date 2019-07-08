Francis Destroys Familia Christi: All But Priests Have To Leave The Order

Auxiliary Bishop Daniele Libanori, 66 - the Francis’ appointed commissioner of the excellent Italian Catholic fraternity "Familia Christi" – published his verdict on the order in a June 30 decree, reports MessaInLatino.it.
The commissioner ordered all postulants and novices to leave the group. The order is not allowed to welcome new vocations. The decree does not give reasons for the draconic measure amounting to the ruin of the order.
Familia Christi was founded in 2014 by the now retired Ferrara Archbishop Luigi Negri.
His anti-Catholic successor Giancarlo Perego immediately started working against the group, destroying their Novus Ordo apostolate, forbidding them to celebrate the Old Latin Mass in public and exiling them to a remote monastery.
No accusations have ever been raised against the group.
Only jesuits are safe.
Ok who did not see this coming? Pope Francis = anti tradition.
Ok who’s next to be dissolved? FSSP? SSPX?
