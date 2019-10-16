VaticanNews Proudly Presents Pachamama Hocus-Pocus Near Vatican

A public idol worship in connection with the Amazon Synod was performed in front of Santa Maria in Traspontina on the Via della Conciliazione, the main street leading up to Saint Peter's, on Saturday.
A video of the sorcery (below) was published by the Spanish VaticanNews.va on Twitter (October 15).
People, probably priests and nuns disguised as laypeople, and a woman disguised as a priest formed a circle. In their center was a blanket on the ground.
Different items were placed on it, among them the Andean demon Pachamama which is omnipresent at the Synod, and, again the poster of a deranged Indian woman breastfeeding an animal. The group was holding their hands, singing, and dancing around the idols.
The show was part of daily events, sponsored by the relief organisations of the German bishops.
The mumbo-jumbo was likely transferred from the church to the street to increase its visibility.
Again: the "Church" as a kindergarten for adults.
El anti Papa Bergoglio ha profanando la Casa de Dios y le ha abierto las puerta a los paganos marxistas para que profanen la Iglesia