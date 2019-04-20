Criminal Police? Cardinal Pell's Phone Was Taped and Content Leaked to the Press

New Daily

A November 26 phone call between Martyr Cardinal George Pell and Monsignor Charles Portelli was quoted in February by the AustralianSkyNews.com.au's Andrew Bolt suggests that Victoria police taped the Cardinal’s phone and leaked information to the media. A New Daily journalist "denies" that police was the source.On November 26, Potelli gave testimony at Pell's trial. The leaked phone call occurred later, the same day.Potelli told the court that he [and 70 other persons] were in Pell's immediate proximity in the corridor where - according to the finding of a corrupt Melbourne court - the Cardinal "molested" a choir boy two months after he had already "molested" him in a crowded sacristy.Pell apologized to Potelli at the phone for the prosecutor's methods who tried to make witnesses look like "liars."Potelli complained to the New Daily editor that the article was an attempt to discredit his evidence by pointing to his relationship with Pell.After everybody had read the article, New Daily removed it.