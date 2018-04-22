Clicks93
Cardinal Müller Unjustly Slams Pro-Lifers Who Criticise Francis' Pro-Abortion Bias
Pro-life activists worldwide criticise Pope Francis for relativizing abortion by equating it with social-justice issues like migration and poverty.
In his Apostolic Exhortation Gaudete et Exsultate, 101, Francis claims that the lives of people suffering are “equally sacred” as the lives of innocent children ignoring the fact that suffering and being killed is in no way the same thing.
Continuing his zig-zag strategy Cardinal Gerhard Müller has criticised these voices talking to NcRegister.com (April 21). Müller claimed that it is “clearly improper to categorize Francis as an ideologue of the anti-culture of death”.
But it is a fact that Francis awarded in 2017 the Dutch politician Lilianne Ploumen, a ruthless propagandist for abortion, with the Pontifical Order of St Gregory.
In Italy he promotes people like Emma Bonino who, although no medical doctor, performed more than 10,000 illegal abortions herself. Bonino is perceived in her own country as the Italian "Mrs Abortion".
Francis also cultivates a close friendship with the evil Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari whose newspaper La Repubblica is the leading pro-abortion rag in Italy.
