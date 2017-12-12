Breaking: “Pledge of Fidelity”, Pro-Life Leaders Won’t Follow Erring Pope

fidelitypledge.com

37 pro-life and pro-family leaders from around the world published this morning ona “Pledge of Fidelity” to the authentic teaching of the Church. Their organizations represent millions of practicing Catholics.The leaders see their work being harmed by statements and actions from certain Church leaders – Pope Francis included. They write that in recent years the Vatican replaced doctrinal and moral clarity by ambiguity and doctrines "directly contrary to the teaching of Christ and the precepts of the natural law“.The Pledge confirms that there exist certain acts which are intrinsically evil and therefore always forbidden to commit. One example is “all sexual acts outside of marriage, including in all forms of non-marital union”. Therefore adulterers "cannot be admitted to the sacraments of Penance and Holy Communion, until such time as they repent and amend their lives”. Issues included in a list of damaging statements by the Pope and other bishops include contraception, homosexuality, divorce, sex-education and more.The signees declare that they will continue upholding the Church's perennial doctrine – regardless if this will bring them into conflict with the [Modernist] hierarchy, the Pope included.