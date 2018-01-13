Cardinal Burke Is “Very Content to Be Called a Traditionalist”

Cardinal Raymond Burke has said that “I am very content to be recognized as a traditionalist because our faith reaches us through Tradition".Talking to the Macau newspaper O Clarim (December 15) Burke explained Tradition as the transmission of the Faith by means of the Apostolic Ministry in an uninterrupted line that reaches back to the Apostles.“For that reason I am delighted to be called a traditionalist, because I hope I am able to serve Tradition in my thought and in my priestly ministry. Tradition is Christ Himself.”