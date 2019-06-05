Feast for End of Ramadan Dedicated to Pope Francis

Community of the Arab World in Italy

The(Comai) has dedicated this year’s Eid Al Fitr (June 4-6), the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marking the end of Ramadan, to Pope Francis.“For very many Muslims the Holy Father is a point of reference,” Comai founder Foad Aodi told Open.Online (June 4)."The only strong, clear voice against all discrimination is that of Pope Francis,” he added, “It gets straight to the heart of all Muslims in the world."More than 95% of Muslim organisations in Italy expressed their support.