Cardinal Cupich Lies in Public, Calls Amoris Laetitia "Revolutionary"

Synods on the Family

In a speech in Cambridge, England (February 9), Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich claimed that the two(2014, 2015) voted for all proposals with a 2/3 majority and in most cases nearly unanimously.In reality, the controversial key proposition concerning Communion for adulterers did not obtain a necessary two-third majority in October 2014. Nevertheless Pope Francis insisted to keep the rejected proposition in the synod document.In October 2015 the vote of the synod fathers asked for the "possibility of a fuller participation" of remarried divorces in the life of the Church but there was no word of giving Holy Communion to them.Cupich added that Pope Francis offered in Amoris Laetitia “a new way” calling this "a major shift in our ministerial approach that is nothing short of revolutionary."