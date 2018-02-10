Language
Cardinal Cupich Lies in Public, Calls Amoris Laetitia "Revolutionary"

In a speech in Cambridge, England (February 9), Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich claimed that the two Synods on the Family (2014, 2015) voted for all proposals with a 2/3 majority and in most cases nearly unanimously.

In reality, the controversial key proposition concerning Communion for adulterers did not obtain a necessary two-third majority in October 2014. Nevertheless Pope Francis insisted to keep the rejected proposition in the synod document.

In October 2015 the vote of the synod fathers asked for the "possibility of a fuller participation" of remarried divorces in the life of the Church but there was no word of giving Holy Communion to them.

Cupich added that Pope Francis offered in Amoris Laetitia “a new way” calling this "a major shift in our ministerial approach that is nothing short of revolutionary."

aderito
He is right it is revolutionary but not in a good way ,its against God`s commandments and the Gospel of our Lord Jesus
Josephmary
CarolineA03 - Wow nice exegesis. Well put thank you.
CarolineA03
If Priests & faithful could just realize that these evil men hold a different "faith" to that which they are employed to promote.

If you want the Roman Catholic Church to be run by Sinners who mock the Faith, ridicule the piety of Christ AND the holiness and faithfulness of the Saints, then say "No" to Christ & refer to them as members of the Roman Catholic Church.
But they are damned none the … More
rhemes1582
Mutiny on the Bounty
Uncle Joe
Blaze
Dr Stuart Reiss
To say nothing of the fact that the entire thing was rigged... (www.amazon.co.uk/…/B014QC51DI) and ..Amoris lettuce I love lettuce.....was written 15 years ago by Tuccio Fernandez in his spare time....didnt know Cupich was around...id have driven up to Cambridge with a rotten egg...had I known
