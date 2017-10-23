클릭 수4
“Why Was Pope Francis So Quick to Answer These ‘Dubia’?”
John L. Allen asks this question on cruxnow.com (October 23) referring to Francis’ humiliation of Cardinal Sarah on who is in charge of liturgical translations. Allen believes that in this case “we may be dealing with differing levels of readiness by Francis to be precise.”
Francis has had a tense relationship with Sarah although he is the only high-ranking member of the Roman Curia, Francis included, who hails from a “poor” family and has personally experienced poverty.
Picture: John L. Allen, © George Martell - Archdiocese of Boston, CC BY-ND, #newsShamqpujxe
