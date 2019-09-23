Sarah: Amazon Synod Is "Unworthy Manipulation," "Dishonest Deception," "Insult to God"
Cardinal Robert Sarah fears that “some Westerners” [read: German bishops] will use the Amazon Synod for their goals like married priests and priestesses.
Sarah told NCRegister.com (September 23) that the universality of the Church would require the participation of all bishops, “Yet very few are invited to this synod.”
He calls the fact that “ideological projects” take advantage of a particular synod “an unworthy manipulation”, “a dishonest deception” and an “insult to God”.
The attacks against celibacy come from the rich who finance the poor churches, he adds, “We must not be intimidated by their power and money.”
By saying that “those who loudly announce revolutions and radical changes are false prophets” Sarah accuses Francis implicitly of being a false prophet, because Francis regularly announces revolutions and radical changes.
Further, Sarah sees “the whole of Western civilisation crumbling”. While the fourth century barbarians conquering Rome came from outside, now the barbarians are inside,
“They are those who refuse their own human nature, who are ashamed to be limited creatures, who want to think of themselves as demiurges without fathers and without heritage.”
The cardinal explains that by refusing the human network of dependency, inheritance and filiation, these rebells are condemned to enter the "naked jungle of competition" in a "self-sufficient economy”.
Asked about the liturgy, Sarah said that we have made it a “flatly human and self-centered celebration, a friendly assembly that is self-aggrandizing”. And, “By ransacking our liturgy we have disenchanted the world and reduced souls to a dull sadness.”
He witnesses that young people have an “absolute preference” for the Old Latin Mass and believes that we need to know the Old Latin Mass in order to properly celebrate the Novus Ordo.
