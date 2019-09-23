Clicks17
Sarah: Amazon Synod Is "Unworthy Manipulation," "Dishonest Deception," "Insult to God"


Cardinal Robert Sarah fears that “some Westerners” [read: German bishops] will use the Amazon Synod for their goals like married priests and priestesses.

Sarah told NCRegister.com (September 23) that the universality of the Church would require the participation of all bishops, “Yet very few are invited to this synod.”

He calls the fact that “ideological projects” take advantage of a particular synod “an unworthy manipulation”, “a dishonest deception” and an “insult to God”.

The attacks against celibacy come from the rich who finance the poor churches, he adds, “We must not be intimidated by their power and money.”

By saying that “those who loudly announce revolutions and radical changes are false prophets” Sarah accuses Francis implicitly of being a false prophet, because Francis regularly announces revolutions and radical changes.

Further, Sarah sees “the whole of Western civilisation crumbling”. While the fourth century barbarians conquering Rome came from outside, now the barbarians are inside,

“They are those who refuse their own human nature, who are ashamed to be limited creatures, who want to think of themselves as demiurges without fathers and without heritage.”

The cardinal explains that by refusing the human network of dependency, inheritance and filiation, these rebells are condemned to enter the "naked jungle of competition" in a "self-sufficient economy”.

Asked about the liturgy, Sarah said that we have made it a “flatly human and self-centered celebration, a friendly assembly that is self-aggrandizing”. And, “By ransacking our liturgy we have disenchanted the world and reduced souls to a dull sadness.”

He witnesses that young people have an “absolute preference” for the Old Latin Mass and believes that we need to know the Old Latin Mass in order to properly celebrate the Novus Ordo.

BrAlexisBugnolo
But it's even more unworthy to say someone is pope when he is not pope, or to ignore what canon 332.2 says so as to avoid admitting you made a mistake by attending an invalid conclave ppbxvi.org !
HerzMariae
Here is the Question on the Tridentine Mass

Why do you think more and more young people are attracted to traditional liturgy / the extraordinary form?

I do not think so. I see it; I am a witness to it. And young people have entrusted me with their absolute preference for the extraordinary form, more educative and more insistent on the primacy and centrality of God, silence and on the meaning …More
Here is the Question on the Tridentine Mass

Why do you think more and more young people are attracted to traditional liturgy / the extraordinary form?

I do not think so. I see it; I am a witness to it. And young people have entrusted me with their absolute preference for the extraordinary form, more educative and more insistent on the primacy and centrality of God, silence and on the meaning of the sacred and divine transcendence. But, above all, how can we understand, how can we not be surprised and deeply shocked that what was the rule yesterday is prohibited today? Is it not true that prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon who desires our suffocation and spiritual death?

When the extraordinary form is celebrated in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council, it reveals its full fruitfulness: How can we be surprised that a liturgy that has carried so many saints continues to smile at young souls thirsty for God?

Like Benedict XVI, I hope that the two forms of the Roman Rite will be mutually enriching. This implies getting out of a hermeneutic of rupture. Both forms have the same faith and the same theology. To oppose them is a profound ecclesiological error. It means destroying the Church by tearing it out of its Tradition and making it believe that what the Church considered holy in the past is now wrong and unacceptable. What a deception and insult to all the saints who have gone before us! What a vision of the Church.

We must move away from dialectical oppositions. The Council did not wish to break with the liturgical forms inherited from Tradition, but, on the contrary, to better enter and participate more fully in them.

The Conciliar Constitution stipulates that “new forms adopted should in some way grow organically from forms already existing.”

It would therefore be wrong to oppose the Council to the Tradition of the Church. In this sense, it is necessary that those who celebrate the extraordinary form do so without a spirit of opposition and therefore in the spirit of Sacrosanctum Concilium.

We need the extraordinary form to know in which spirit to celebrate the ordinary form. Conversely, celebrating the extraordinary form without taking into account the indications of Sacrosanctum Concilium risks reducing this form to a lifeless and futureless archaeological vestige.

It would also be desirable to include in the appendix of a future edition of the missal the Penitential Rite and the Offertory of the extraordinary form in order to emphasize that the two liturgical forms illuminate each other, in continuity and without opposition.

If we live in this spirit, then the liturgy will cease to be the place of rivalries and criticism and will finally lead us into the great heavenly liturgy.
