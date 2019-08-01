John Paul II Biographer: Francis’ Vatican Is "Sulphurous," "Febrile," "Extremely Nasty"

The ongoing purges at the John Paul II Institute in Rome are “stalinist acts of intellectual brigandage against the theological and pastoral heritage of Pope St John Paul II,” according to George Weigel, a neoconservative biographer of John Paul II.
Writing on CatholicWorldReport.com (July 29), Weigel blames the Institut’s pro-gay Grand Chancellor Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia who was appointed by Pope Francis, for the persecutions.
If Francis will make Paglia a cardinal, Weigel writes, “it will be as a reward for knee-capping scholars of impeccable scholarly credentials and personal probity, deeply beloved by their students.”
Weigel writes that the present atmosphere in Rome is “sulphurous, febrile, and extremely nasty, with more than a whiff of panic about it.”
Picture: Georg Weigel, © Slowking, CC BY-SA, #newsCtffhcdifn
