A Foretaste Of Amazon: Demonic Masks Appear During Bishops' Mass

Indigenous people showed up in horrific pagan masks during a Mass celebrated by Goroka Bishop Dariuz Kałuża, 51, Papua New Guinea.The event took place at the Highlands Catholic Youth Rally (July 9 to 13) in Kewabi. Father Robert Ablewicz, a co-celebrant, posted a video on social media (below).The locals wore clay masks with pig's teeth while playing around with bow and arrow. They led the entrance procession and were followed by the processional cross, the priests and the bishop.The natives received Holy Communion in their pagan outfit.