New Viganò Revelation: Francis Carries Out A Sixty Year Old Plan

Some Jesuits have been working on a "60-year-old plan” to inject Marxist thinking into the Church, Whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Viganò told InsideTheVatican.com (July 30).Their ideology is not interested in the liturgy, morality or theology, but focusses on "praxis" and social justice, Viganò adds.According to him this this plan has now achieved one of its supreme goals through the election of a Jesuit to the chair of Peter.