Bishop Fellay: Negotiations With Rome Have Reached a "Certain Standstill"

The Society of St Pius X (SSPX) represents the past of the Church which is called Tradition according to Bishop Bernard Fellay, the superior of the SSPX.Talking to(February 8), Fellay said that it is the SSPX's mission to remember that Tradition cannot be erased from the Church. He stressed that the SSPX is not simply a "monument to the past" but a living witness of Tradition in the Church.Fellay added that SSPX's negotiations with Francis have come to a "certain standstill". He remains however open to further discussions.