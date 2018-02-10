Language
Bishop Fellay: Negotiations With Rome Have Reached a "Certain Standstill"

The Society of St Pius X (SSPX) represents the past of the Church which is called Tradition according to Bishop Bernard Fellay, the superior of the SSPX.

Talking to onepeterfive.com (February 8), Fellay said that it is the SSPX's mission to remember that Tradition cannot be erased from the Church. He stressed that the SSPX is not simply a "monument to the past" but a living witness of Tradition in the Church.

Fellay added that SSPX's negotiations with Francis have come to a "certain standstill". He remains however open to further discussions.

Picture: Bernard Fellay, © KUW, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsOyihzviicm
Josephmary
O my God, You are truth; unite me to Yourself in Divine Love. I am so weary of all I read and hear and see, for only in you is all that I will or can desire. Let all the learned be silent in Your presence and let all creatures be still and do you, Lord, alone speak to my heart and soul.
Josephmary
The question now is do you believe him? Never have I ever seen more duplicity and skilled Obfuscation them in todays catholic church. Fellay says

"negotiations with Francis have come to a "certain standstill". He remains however open to further discussions."

Double talk right in front of your face !!! This is intentional and a deliberate design to mislead and deceive the faithful to the sspx. … More
Apostolos12
If anyone thinks the SSPX “dodged a bullet”, then why would they want then ‘within the church?’
Josephmary
DrReiss the only way they are going to dodge a bullet is if Fellay loses the 2018 relection for head of the sspx and I sincerely hope he will. Since in complicity with pope Francis they in secrecy prepicked the runners up assuring that the sspx goes in the direction that both Fellay and Francis worked out. The future of the sspx is to merge with modernism liberalism and new ageism of the freemanson catholic Church.
tbswv
Do not be outfoxed by the Fox in Chief Bergoglio. It will only be the demise of the SSPX. We the laity see what has happened to our beloved Church. It no longer stands as the beacon of hope to the world. It is only considered now to be one religion of many in the spirit of ecumanism. Resist!
Dr Stuart Reiss
I do wish the sspx be part of the church....but i also think they may have dodged a a bullet..
CarolineA03
I should blimmin well hope so! Francis will only hand the SSPX over to the Communists Satanists like he has the Chinese.

Run Sir! Run like the wind! Don't object to those who hoped you'd not be led astray. NEVER trust the Devil - even though you'd like to be friends with everyone! There can be NO marriage between Christ & Satan
Josephmary
Once Fellay hands over the sspx the vatican will desecrate it and make short order of it soon enough just as it did to today's mass. Today's mass came from the Latin mass that is now novus ordo desecrated. They will do the same to the sspx. What the hell is wrong with you Fellay are you on drugs.
Josephmary
With all that Francis and the curiae have done its HISTORY a blind Bat could see enough to stay away from this evil church. Fellay had secrets and hidden agendas he is not promulgated. Bet on it.
