BREAKING: Vienna Cardinal Schönborn "Blessed" A Gay Partnership

#newsZgxforzmrp Picture: Gery Keszler, Christoph Schönborn, © Figlhaus Wien Akademie für Dialog und Evangelisation, CC BY-SA

The most notorious Austrian homosexual Gery Keszler, 55, revealed on September 4 that Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, 73, "blessed" his gay concubinage.Keszler is the founder of the Vienna Life Ball, Europe's biggest gay propaganda show. He is a personal friend of Schönborn. They regularly meet for tête-à-tête dinners. In December 2017, both organised a gay propaganda event inside Vienna cathedral.The shock revelation was made by Keszler during a public conversation with pro-gay Bishop Benno Elbs of Feldkirch, Austria. The meeting was organised by the diocese and published as a video.Keszler recounted how Schönborn visited him in Keszler's weekend house in Güssing, South Burgenland, on August 15 - the feast of the Assumption - for lunch, in presence of Keszler's gay concubine. Güssing is a 160 km drive from Vienna.According to Keszler, Schönborn "said grace" and then "suddenly blessed" the two unrepentant homosexuals, "This was for me awesome", Keszler added.After the "blessing" they opened a bottle of champagne, that was brought by Schönborn's "intimate".Keszler said that he was "very, very happy" about Schönborn's "blessing" admitting that his revelation is "a bit of a forced outing" of Schönborn, "But since he did it, he will likely agree that I may talk about it."The Church considers homosexuality one of the four sins crying out to God for vengeance. Homosexuality is almost exclusively responsible for the Church's abuse and pedophilia crisis.