Francis Keeps Making False Claims on Amoris Laetitia
Pope Francis has spread the falshood that Amoris Laetitia, which accepts divorce and remarriage, is "in continuity (without ruptures)" with the Catholic magisterium.
This false claim is contained in a letter he wrote on August 1, 2017 to the British theologian Stephen Walford who published it now as a preface to his new book about Amoris Laetitia.
Francis purports that the "entire Church" was involved in Amoris Laetitia. The contrary is true. The heretical parts of the document did not receive a qualified majority at either Synod on the Family in 2014 or 2015. They also met with strong opposition from the clergy and the Catholic laity.
Claiming that Amoris laetitia “follows the classical doctrine of Saint Thomas Aquinas”, Francis repeats a wrong statement he already made in September 2017.
Important scholars have proven that Amoris Laetitia misquotes and abuses Thomas Aquinas.
One example is number 301 where Francis insinuates that Thomas supports the idea that persons could become saints while acting contrary to some virtues.
But Thomas speaks about people who repent past sins and go on keeping the moral law although with some difficulty.
Stephen Walford
