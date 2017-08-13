클릭 수118
Did the Vatican Donate To Hillary’s Campaign?
Libero Milone resigned as the Vatican's Auditor General because he was trying to make transparent ambiguous money-maneuvers, through which around one million Dollars from Peter’s Pence were allegedly donated to Hillary Clinton’s pro-abortion and pro-gay electoral campaign according to Piero Laporta on La Verità (July 4).
Such rumours have been circulating since February 2016.
Picture: Hillary Clinton
