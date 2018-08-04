⚑ Bergoglio covered up and protected the homosexual predator Juan Carlos Maccarone within the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA)

"Christ is the Lord"

"4Christum",

emained in ministry. He was

in 2010 saying Confirmation Mass for teenagers ( www.lacapital.com.ar/rufino-estupor-… ).

bishop emeritus. He died

Diario 7 : Francis believes - and says privately - that Father Julio César Grassi is innocent, a victim of a plot or vendetta carried out by one of the largest media groups in the Country.





Argentine Catholic Blog: "the private life" of Mons. Maccarone.

He was the protagonist of a terrible ecclesial scandal that cost him the diocese of Santiago del Estero in 2005. That made him known in Argentina, playing with his last name, like Mariccone (fagot). He was 74 years old and officially listed as bishop emeritus of that diocese. He rather was without merit. Without any merit. I think it was extremely unfair to keep him as a bishop after a nasty video filmed by his hustler. In my opinion he must have been laicized.