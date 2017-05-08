French SSPX-Superiors: Rebellion Against Agreement

Seven priors of the French district of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) and three superiors of male orders connected to the SSPX have expressed their disagreement over the recognition of SSPX marriages by Pope Francis. A letter issued by them was read last Sunday in French SSPX chapels.The ten state that marriages contracted with the SSPX were always valid due to the present crisis of the Church. Therefore they are not ready to register SSPX marriages with the local dioceses and will not accept „to be unjustly governed" by local bishops.They expect the SSPX to be recognised by the Vatican while remaining independent from the local bishops but fear that the bishops, after this first step, will get further possibilities to influence internal SSPX affairs like opening new houses.The letter also criticises Pope Francis for turning Catholic morals upside down by introducing Communion for adulterers: „We have no choice but to protect ourselves from such an authority.”