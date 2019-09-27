He Adopted Seventy Children: [Married] Russian Priest Arrested for “Pedophilia”

Russia-wide known Father Nikolai Stremsky, 55, an Orenburg Orthodox priest, was arrested on September 25 on suspicion of pedophilia, according to media reports.Since 1992, Stremsky and his wife Galina raised seventy foster children.He faces charges of statutory rape, indecent assault and failure to perform parental duties. The court also placed one of Stremsky’s adopted daughters and her husband in pre-trial detention on charges of unlawful restraint.Seven minors under Stremsky's guardianship are the alleged “victims”, but several of his other children plan to demonstrate in his support.In 2015 a drunk Stremsky preformed a high-speed flight in his Mercedes in a failed attempt to escape police.