Francis Cardinal: Abu Dhabi Document Is Bomb with Time Fuze

"The Abu Dhabi document is a bomb with delayed effect," Rabat Cardinal Cristóbal Lopez Romero said at a February 22 presser in Bari, Italy.
He meant this positively, “It will bear fruit in the next 5, 10, 20 years.”
According to him “the stage of dialogue, which consisted of tolerance, is over.” Now, the “dialogue of friendship, hospitality, mutual knowledge, respect and openness to each other and collaboration to build a better world has begun.”
Lopez sees this as a sign of “the Spirit at work.”
It is noticeable that the modernist would never apply such lofty declarations when confronted with Catholics.
Picture: Cristóbal López Romero, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsXejbuyvbac
