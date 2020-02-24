It’s Disgraceful that All Mass Are Suspended in Milan - By Dr Geoffrey Brushwood

Milan Archbishop Mario Delpini ordered the suspension of all Masses starting from the evening of Sunday 23 February because of the coronavirus.As a medical doctor, and as a Catholic, I can say that many saints exposed themselves to horrendous illnesses like the plague and leprosy without hesitation at the service of people.What would society say if doctors refused to see patients if they are at risk of infection?Isn’t the Holy Eucharist a medication for our souls and indeed our bodies? Doesn’t Holy Mass bring many graces needed at a time of calamity?No, this is not an effort to prevent the spreading of an infection. If that were the objective, then all gatherings in public places should be banned.Travelling in public transport should also be banned, where people are in close proximity for long durations breathing the same air.This is but an opportunity for demons dressed as bishops and priests and even as government officials to pounce on the opportunity to stop Holy Mass.They have been tinkering with Holy Mass for decades and abusing the liturgy in any possible way they could justify. Now, they halt the Divine Liturgy entirely, using a false pretext.