Granny "Wearing a Miniskirt" at Religious Education Congress

Last weekend, the Religious Education Congress, the largest annual gathering of Catholics in North America, took place in Los Angeles, the archdiocese of Opus Dei Archbishop José Gómez, 68.Among the event's scandals is a recurring homosex propaganda. This year, the open homosexual Yunuen Trujillo claimed during her workshop that the Church can be "emotionally unhealthy" for homosexuals, "at times even toxic.”Another problem are the shallow liturgies which follow a kindergarten or revivalist style. At a Saturday “Celtic Liturgy,” show girls performed a dance routine during the prayer of the faithful, while the attendees were invited to imitate the dance after each petition (video below).On social media, people spoke about a "Granny wearing a miniskirt syndrome."