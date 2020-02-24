Cardinal Marx will be the next Prefect of the Vatican's Secretariat for the Economy, Father Franz Schmidberger learned from a reliable source.
However, the position, once held by Cardinal Pell, has just been filled with Father Juan Antonio Guerrero. Schmidberger is a former superior general of the Society of Saint Pius X.
In his Monday letter (February 24), Schmidberger also writes why Cardinal Marx announced that he doesn't stand for a second term as the President of the German Bishops.
According to Schmidberger, Marx lacks support in Rome for his Synodal Way. He and the Synod's leaders were denied an audience with Francis before the start of the Synod.
Marx saw Francis after the Synod but the audience wasn't followed by a press release while usually Marx likes to brag about the Roman admiration for his projects.
Further, Francis’ recent Querida Amazonia disappointed Marx' wishes for married priests and female deacons.
Finally Marx’ gruff approach is not popular in Germany, not even among like-minded bishops. Therefore, his re-election was not assured.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCxdffxsupa
Clicks165
- Report
Social networks
This truly scruffy and always dirty looking German “cardinal” marx is one of the Argentinian pretend popes inner circle.
The Primacy of the Papacy continues to vest in Pope Benedict xvi (whose appalling living conditions of constant surveillance and restraint are a constant rebuke to a world that deems itself civilized.)
The Primacy of the Papacy continues to vest in Pope Benedict xvi (whose appalling living conditions of constant surveillance and restraint are a constant rebuke to a world that deems itself civilized.)