German Synod’s "Conservative Opponent" Receives Communion in the Hand - From A Girl

At the January 30 opening Mass of the German Synodal Way, “Conservative” Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer was served Holy Communion by a girl.
The February 9 issue of the Konradsblatt, the diocesan newspaper of Freiburg, wrote that it was a "symbol" that during the opening mass the bishops were sitting among the faithful and were served Communion by women.
On the picture behind Voderholzer is “conservative” Freiburg Archbishop Stephan Burger. One wonders whether the two celebrated Mass on that day.
