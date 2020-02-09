Sarah: “I am In No Way In Opposition To Francis”

Cardinal Robert Sarah regrets that he is put "at the top of the list of opponents of Pope Francis" although he has said that "whoever is against the Pope is outside the Church."Talking to NCRegister (February 8) he confesses that these accusations "break my heart and sadden me deeply."He is confident that Francis pays no attention to "such false insinuations" insisting again that he is "in no way in opposition to Pope Francis".However, he is “uneasy” about the “strange synod” taking place in Germany, and believes that rich German Church organisations put pressure on Francis to abolish celibacy.For Sarah, this would be "a catastrophe" because it would imply that priestly life is not full time but only one commitment among others.Sarah explains that the enemies of celibacy argue based on "historical errors" and "theological misunderstandings."Married priests of the first centuries were required to abstain from sexual relations and celibacy was confirmed at the Council of Elvira (305), he says,Only much later, the East would abolish celibacy "without ever renouncing the ontological link between priesthood and abstinence."