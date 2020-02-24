Last Conclave: One Vote Was for Cardinal Bertoglio

During the March 2013 conclave that elected Francis, one cardinal voted for “Bertoglio,” a combination of the names of the Cardinals Bertone and Bergoglio.The vote was invalidated according to Antonio Grana’s new book “Extra Omnes.”Immediately after his election, Bergoglio went up to his main contender, Milan Cardinal Angelo Scola, to embrace him. However, later Francis avoided Scola, and sent him quickly into retirement.Archbishop Angelo Becciu, the Deputy Secretary of State at the time, was waiting at the entrance to the Sistine Chapel where the conclave had taken place, when Cardinal Antonio Maria Vegliò, 82, grasped his arm and asked, "Your Excellency, how did Milan perform last night?".“It won, Your Eminence", Becciu replied, and asked: "And whom did you elect?"Grana also knows that at the 2005 conclave which elected Cardinal Ratzinger one ballot was always cast for the Catholic and very eloquent Bologna Cardinal Giacomo Biffi. The ballot was Ratzinger’s.