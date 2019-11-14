Francis Names Successor for Cardinal Pell

Francis appointed (November 14) the Spanish Jesuit Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves as the new Prefect of the Vatican's Secretariat for the Economy. He fills Cardinal George Pell's post who was falsely convicted in Australia.
Guerrero studied economics in Madrid and has held leadership roles with the Jesuits.
Father Arturo Sosa, the Jesuits' superior general, asked Francis that the nomination not be associated with the episcopate, so that after his mission Guerrero may return to his previous life as a Jesuit.
Another Jesuit primed to be elevated to Cardinalature in a future consistory.