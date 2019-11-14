German Princess Gloria Withdraws Signature From ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org

The billionaire German Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis withdrew her signature form the petition ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org.
The petition accuses Francis of worshipping the pagan goddess Pachamama. The princess told Kath.net (November 14) that she retracted it because her [cowardly] home bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg rejected it.
On November 12, the Princess told LifeSiteNews.com that the pagan ceremonies with the Pachamama statues was tasteless and had “something diabolical.”
