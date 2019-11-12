Princess Gloria, Twenty Priests, Eighty Scholars: Pagan Francis Must Repent

One hundred priests and lay scholars around the globe published a November 12 statement protesting against the Pachamama worship during the Amazon Synod and highlighting Francis’ personal responsibility.
The statement entitled “Protest against Pope Francis’s Sacrilegious Acts” is published in many languages on ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org.
It refers to Josef Seifert's statement published on Gloria.tv that putting idols in a church is objectively a grave sin, independently of a subjective culpability.
Among the signatories are Fathers Brian Harrison, Cor Mennen, John Saward, and Stefan Dreher FSSP.
Other signatories are the professors John Rist, Roberto de Mattei, and Gerard van den Aardweg, as well as celebrities like the German Princess Gloria of Thurn and Taxis, and the former German MP, Willy Wimmer.
