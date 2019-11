German Diocese: Animal Carcass on Cross Is “Art"

In the office of Father Christoph Simonsen, the rector of the City church in Mönchengladbach, Germany, there is a "cross" on which Christ's body is replaced by an animal cadaver.The travesty is visible from the City church through a glass door. The dead animal has limbs, but no head. Aachen Bishop Helmut Dieser agrees with this.According to Kath.net (8 November), several priests and Dieser himself, who enjoys pub liturgies , were approached in this matter.An apparently disturbed employee at the vicar general's office answered that art could also serve as a "disturbance of fixed perceptions" and that the undignified representation was "not undignified."The letter explained pompously that Dieser had called a so-called Commission for Ecclesiastical Art to "understand" how art could serve as an "intervention into habitual perceptions in the faith debate." A critic who asked for a personal dialogue was turned away.